A tattoo parlour may open in a York suburb.
Mark Thompson of St Martin’s Close, Fangfoss, seeks to change the use of a building that previously sold fireplaces at 27 Yarburgh Way.
His planning application to City of York Council says the venture would use the most up to date and almost silent machinery.
“Although the studio may play music (once relevant licensing is in place) this will be kept to a comfortable level for both the artist(s) and customers. This will have no impact on neighbouring businesses or residents.”
If approved, the application continued, the tattoo parlour would be sited in a row of various shops, which have limited opportunity for others like them to take up the site if the classification stayed the same.
“The previous business selling fireplaces has closed due to retirement and is no longer trading, therefore the property is vacant.
“The building is located in a shopping area, however, it will not impact on any other businesses profitability or ability to continue trading. On the contrary, the new use could bring additional custom to the existing shops. i.e. refreshments from the cafe/convenience store, items from the Pharmacy, etc."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here