FIREFIGHTERS were called in to tackle an arson near a York school.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.22pm last night (May 2)    to a fire off Lumley Road close to Clifton Green primary school.

A spokesman for the service said: "The crew from Acomb were called out to reports of a fire in the wooded area near the school.

"Upon arrival this was found to be a motorcycle on fire.

"The fire caused 100% fire damage to the bike and the crew used 2 knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.

"The cause is thought to have been deliberate."