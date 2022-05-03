FIREFIGHTERS were called in to tackle an arson near a York school.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.22pm last night (May 2) to a fire off Lumley Road close to Clifton Green primary school.
A spokesman for the service said: "The crew from Acomb were called out to reports of a fire in the wooded area near the school.
"Upon arrival this was found to be a motorcycle on fire.
"The fire caused 100% fire damage to the bike and the crew used 2 knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.
"The cause is thought to have been deliberate."
