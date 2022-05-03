FOUR children were caught making TikTok videos on a major road.
Over the Bank Holiday weekend the Highways Agency in Yorkshire put out a message to parents and youngsters after police had to remove four children from a motorway trying to make videos.
A spokesman said: "If there is one message we would like to firmly get across today it's a road safety message.
"The motorway is no place to make TikTok videos.
"Traffic officers and police removed four children to safety away from our network with some stern words of wisdom."
