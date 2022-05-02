A MAN was taken to hospital after an incident on a York estate.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the incident happened in the Crombie Avenue area of Clifton this morning.
It said a man was taken to hospital to receive treatment but did not give any further details.
Police thanked local residents for their patience whilst emergency services responded.
