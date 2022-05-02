ARSONISTS have been blamed for a fire in a disused scrap yard last night.
About three tonnes of wire cabling were ablaze when firefighters arrived just before 2am.
They put out the fire at Murton to the east of York.
A fire service spokesman said the cause was believed to be deliberate.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here