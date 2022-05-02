WANT to help support patients at York Hospital and improve their care and comfort?
The Friends of York Hospitals is looking for new Trustees.
The charity is particularly looking for applicants with good communication skills and experience at fundraising.
The Friends aim to improve the experience of patients in hospital by providing volunteers to supply patients and raise funds to buy equipment which improves patient care and comfort.
Trustees help manage the charity.
As well as communication skills and fundraising experience, the charity is interested in applicants with experience in governance and management and the ability to work as part of a team.
The main roles of a trustee are ensuring that the Friends of York Hospitals is compliant with its constitution, ensuring the sound financial position of the charity and ensuring that the charity operates within the bounds of its means and aims; ensuring transparency of the charity’s finances, as well as maintaining accountability for everyday financial management and supporting the progress and evolution of the charity by taking ownership of a range of projects.
Anyone interested in becoming a trustee can find more information on the Friends' website www.foyh.org.uk.
Applications should be sent to the Friends' chairman Hussein Syed via contactus@foyh.org.uk
