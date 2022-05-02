York residents have the chance to be involved in dealing with complaints against councillors - at parish, town and city council level.
City of York Council is looking for volunteers for the posts of independent persons and independent members of the audit and governance committee.
Independent persons are are part of the city council's joint standards committee. When a complaint is made about a councillor's conduct they are consulted about whether he or she should be investigated and the decision to be taken at the end of the investigation.
They can also be consulted by a councillor against whom a complaint is made and on other matters regarding councillors' standards.
Independent members are part of the audit and governance committee and must have experience of financial management. Their role is to provide an independent high-level focus on audit, assurance and reporting arrangements within the council.
Both roles are unpaid but travel and subsistence expenses will be reimbursed. Anyone interested should email monitoringofficer@york.gov.uk or write to the Monitoring Officer, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York, YO1 6GA. Application forms and more details about each role are on the city council's website. Applications must be submitted by May 30.
