Police are worried about the safety of a woman after she went missing earlier today.
Lauren Hughes, 33, has not been seen since an incident this morning.
A police spokesman said officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who sees Lauren should ring 999 immediately.
Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts should contact police by ringing 101 and quote reference number 12220074225.
