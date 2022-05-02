York's Lady Mayoress hosted a grand Thank You for the city's mental health professionals for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Joy Cullwick headed the team that worked with York St John Communities Centre to arrange a celebratory evening at the Mansion House.
About 100 York-based mental health professional working in the NHS, private practice, the voluntary sector and education were entertained by live music and had the chance to look around the Lord Mayor's official home.
“Throughout our term in office the Civic Party has heard over and over again about the ‘tsunami’ of mental health difficulties affecting people in all sectors of our community in the wake of the pandemic," said Mrs Cullwick.
"We recognised the pressure this incredible tide was placing on our mental health professionals and organised this event as a token of our appreciation for the time and care they have devoted during this difficult period and will continue to devote going forward.”
Among organisations represented were City of York Council, the NHS, The Retreat, Kyra, Survive, York Mind, York Women’s Counselling Service, Cruse Bereavement Support, IDAS, YCVS, Bootham School, St Peter's School, Archbishop Holgate’s School, University of York, York Mental Health Partnership Board, The Haven, The Hut, Inspire North, The Railway Mission, St John Ambulance and the British Army Nursing Corps.
