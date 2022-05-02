A POLICE car and a police van collided on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The crash put one officer in hospital.

Two crews of fire fighters from Selby had to cut the driver of the van out of his vehicle and say he suffered minor head injuries.

Two other officers were treated by paramedics at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police say both vehicles were responding to an incident at the time.

The force has not said what the incident was or named the officers involved.

It is appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

The police vehicles collided at 9.20pm on Bishopdyke Road which runs from Cawood to Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The road was closed for seven hours while police carried out its initial investigations.

Today it launched a public appeal for witnesses.

Sergeant Adam Elliott said, “We’re aware that a number of people were in the area around the time of the collision and captured footage on their mobile phones and we would ask those people to come forward with that footage and any other information that they may have.”

Anyone with information about what happened or has phone or dashcam footage that can assist the police should email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote reference 12220073964 when providing information.