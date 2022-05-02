WORK has begun on a new urgent and emergency care centre, the largest capital scheme ever undertaken by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The £47 million investment in Scarborough Hospital’s emergency care facilities will see a new centre with a critical care floor for intensive care and coronary care that almost doubles the current space.

The centre promises a significant upgrade in the delivery of urgent and emergency services on the East Coast.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity has launched an appeal to raise £400,000 to support the new centre.

The appeal will help provide the extras over and above the funding allocated to the scheme. Plans include a specialist mental health crisis room, gardens, artwork and wayfinding as well as two ensuite relatives’ rooms within the new critical care department.

Rachel Brook, charity manager, said: “We are really excited to launch the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal on behalf of Scarborough Hospital and we hope the local community will support us in making it the best it can possibly be.

"It really is fantastic news for the people on the East Coast. What’s more, anyone who needs emergency or urgent care or visits the hospital will be able to see first hand where the appeal money has been spent.”

One of the appeal’s aims is to raise funds for the ensuite relatives rooms within the new critical care department which will allow relatives to stay close to their family member and be reached quickly if the patient’s condition changes.

Rachael Ventress spent five weeks in Scarborough Hospital last year after lifesaving surgery. She is delighted to see the plans for the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre include a relative’s suite and gardens.

Rachael said: “From my perspective, having mum nearby would have made all the difference and for the charity to be able to fund the relatives’ room next door to the new ICU is just what families need.

“Having an outdoor space where my bed could be wheeled out would have been amazing. Not only would I have been able to see my family, but I could have felt fresh air on my skin. The appeal has my full support – it will improve the experience for patients in so many ways.”

There are lots of ways people can get involved and support the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal – from making a donation, taking on one of the charity’s challenges, involving your workplace or school or taking a collection tin for a local pub, fish and chip shop or newsagents for their counter. Anyone holding their own fundraising event will be supported by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity with advice, encouragement and practically with marketing and promotional materials.

Visit the website for more information and appeal updates www.ScarboroughUECAppeal.co.uk