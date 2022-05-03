FEWER than three in five staff at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust would feel happy if a friend or relative needed to be treated by the organisation, according to a survey.

The annual poll of NHS staff across England has revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards, while concern over workforce numbers, discontent with pay and work-related stress were also highlighted by health workers nationally.

At the York and Scarborough Trust, 57 per cent of staff who responded to the 2021 survey said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided by their organisation.

This was down from 67 per cent the year before, according to the report, which included responses from 3,250 staff at the trust.

It reflected the picture across England as a whole, where 68 per cent of staff said they would feel happy with the standard of care provided for a loved one – down from 74 per cent in 2020.

A trust spokesperson said the survey results reflected just how difficult the last couple of years had been for its staff, particularly given the 'unprecedented and extraordinary' pressures they were experiencing, both now and throughout the pandemic.

“We know we have to do better and that there is work to be done to improve the day to day experience for staff, which we are commitment to doing by listening to their feedback and creating solutions," they said.

Of the survey respondents at the trust, just 23 per cent said there were enough staff for them to do their job properly – a drop from 34 per cent in 2020.

Some 50 per cent of staff had felt unwell as a result of work-related stress in the previous 12 months, while 37 per cent often or always felt burnt out. Roughly 65 per cent felt enthusiastic about their job, compared to 72 per cent a year earlier.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said the national figures would "do nothing to reassure the public,' adding: “Nursing staff have sent a clear message they’re exhausted and that staff shortages are undermining their efforts to give safe and effective care."

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents trusts, said the overall picture was unsurprising due to the "unprecedented pressure" placed on NHS staff throughout the pandemic.

Em Wilkinson-Brice, acting chief people officer for the NHS in England, said: "We know the last two years will have had a knock-on effect, which is why we have maintained our focus on health and wellbeing as set out in our People Plan, including a 24/7 text support line, greater options of flexible working and rapid access to mental health services when needed.”