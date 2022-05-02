FOUR people were injured in a crash between a van and a car on a North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened in Bishopdyke Road, Sherburn in Elmet, at 9.37pm last night and both crews from Selby went to the scene.

It said three people were 'walking wounded' and treated by paramedics on scene, but the van driver was extricated from the vehicle with minor head injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.