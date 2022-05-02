A man had to be rescued from the River Foss and a second also went into the water this morning (Monday, May 2).
One of the men fell about 20 feet into the water and at one stage was stuck on a ledge.
When Acomb members of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reached the scene shortly after 2am, one of the men had managed to clamber back to the bank.
But the other was still in the river.
The firefighters used a nine metre ladder to bring the man still in the river back to the bank annd safety.
Paramedics gave him medical attention.
Police also attended the incident.
More than 20 people have died in York's rivers in the past five years.
Last September, the county's fire service revealed that firefighters in the city were to get extra training to help them rescue people who end up in the river.
Five fire stations were to get upgrades to their dry suits and personal floatation devices and the firefighter's boat in the river had been upgraded.
There are also regular campaigns by different organisations in the city warning people about the dangers of the Rivers Ouse and Foss and urging anyone near them to be careful.
