THE top job is up for grabs at a two schools.

A new head teacher is needed at Castleton and Glaisdale Primary Schools starting in September.

The schools have 85 pupils between them and form part of the Yorkshire Endeavour Academy Trust (YEAT), a specialist Primary Trust in Whitby and the surrounding moorland area.

The trust was formed by five founding primary schools in 2018 and is expected to grow this year with a sixth school having applied to join them.

The schools say: "We are looking for someone who will take real pride in being a part of our whole school community and who will relish the opportunity to establish positive relationships with pupils, staff, parents, governors and other stakeholders to maintain our ‘family-feel’.

"Above all, we are looking for a leader who will oversee the delivery of a world-class education for our children with passion and pride.

"We actively encourage you to visit and meet us. We can offer visits to both Castleton and Glaisdale schools quite flexibly. Please contact Kirsty Hird (headteacher.cg@yeat.co.uk) who will be able to arrange this for you."

Interviews will be held on May 25 and 26 with a closing date for applications on Friday, May 13 at 9am.