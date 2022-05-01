A YORK church is to host a flower festival inspired by its restored historic stained glass windows.
The festival at All Saints Church in North Street will be opened by the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of York on Thursday, and will run until next Sunday, with everyone invited to drop in.
The church contains an exceptional collection of stained glass dating from the second quarter of the 14th century and the first half of the 15th century.
It was awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to restore and preserve the glass, which will inspire the festival’s floral creations by students from Askham Bryan College.
Following the festival, the creations will be turned into ‘lonely bouquets’ to be left across the city for the public to find and take home – or give to someone to brighten their day.
Davis Titchener, Chair of The Friends of All Saints, said: “After the recent renovation and restoration of some All Saint’s incredible historic stained glass windows, we are thrilled to be hosting a festival inspired by their design.
“The glass is not only of great quality, but is also of exceptional interest, with windows depicting rare subjects in stained glass."
The church is open daily 10am – 4pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here