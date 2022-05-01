TWO members of staff at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust have helped drive a van to Poland to deliver a van full of humanitarian supplies to refugees in Ukraine.

They were part of a five-person team organised by Communi-tea, a mental health charity in Selby.

They drove to Stalowa Wola in Southeastern Poland to deliver aid to a Ukrainian refugee reception centre for children with disabilities.

The convoy would not have been possible without the help of John Venables, Communitea charity founder, organiser and driver.