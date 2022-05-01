PADDLEBOARDERS have taken to York's River Foss today.
Up to 20 floated along the river near Foss Islands Road as part of an event organised by the River Foss Society as it joined in the York Walls Festival.
The society’s information stand at the side of the river in Foss Islands Road was popular with people wanting to know all about the ecology, history and conservation of the river, said spokesperson Sarah Watson.
