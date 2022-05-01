MORE than 200 cannabis plants were found growing at a property in Goole during a search by police.
Humberside Police said officers conducted a warrant at a property on Woodland Avenue, and
discovered a cannabis grow of more than 200 plants.
"Inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved," it said, adding anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 234 of 28 April.
