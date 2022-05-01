SCORES of properties in a York village are without electricity this evening.
Northern Powergrid said an unplanned power cut in Bishopthorpe was affecting 60 premises in Bishopthorpe.
It said it had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated supplies would be restored by 10.45pm this evening.
