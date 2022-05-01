A MOPED fire in York - thought to have been started deliberately - spread to a fence.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb went to the incident at 1.50pm today in Burton Stone Lane, York.
They responded to a report of a moped on fire that had spread to a fence, and extinguished the fire, which was believed to have been started deliberately.
