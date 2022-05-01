A HOSPITAL employee has been nominated for a special award after abandoning her belongings to carry an unconscious girl through heavy rain into A & E.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that as she was leaving work for the day, Lucy Hayman 'went above and beyond' to help a panicked mother get her unconscious daughter into A&E.
"Lucy carried the girl from the car park, in heavy rain, and abandoned her belongings to do so," it said, saying she was now a Star Award finalist.
The trust's monthly Star Awards are intended to 'recognise outstanding individuals or teams who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the Trust provides care for our patients.'
