A HOSPITAL employee has been nominated for a special award after abandoning her belongings to carry an unconscious girl through heavy rain into A & E.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that as she was leaving work for the day, Lucy Hayman 'went above and beyond' to help a panicked mother get her unconscious daughter into A&E.

"Lucy carried the girl from the car park, in heavy rain, and abandoned her belongings to do so," it said, saying she was now a Star Award finalist.

The trust's monthly Star Awards are intended to 'recognise outstanding individuals or teams who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the Trust provides care for our patients.'