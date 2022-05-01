FIRE crews have rescued a cat which was stuck on a roof in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened yesterday afternoon at Davis Court, Pocklington.
It said the cat was assisted down from the roof by firefighters using a 13.5 metre ladder, and left the incident with the RSPCA.
