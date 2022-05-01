POLICE warned motorists and motorcyclists of 'greasy roads' in North Yorkshire today after a motorcycle crash in Ryedale.

North Yorkshire Police said the biker 'came a bit of a cropper today on the A170, so please take care."

It said: "The roads are a tad greasy today after the rain.

"Rubber, grease and oil form a thin layer and when the rain comes this then causes the roads to become very slippery."