POLICE warned motorists and motorcyclists of 'greasy roads' in North Yorkshire today after a motorcycle crash in Ryedale.
North Yorkshire Police said the biker 'came a bit of a cropper today on the A170, so please take care."
It said: "The roads are a tad greasy today after the rain.
"Rubber, grease and oil form a thin layer and when the rain comes this then causes the roads to become very slippery."
