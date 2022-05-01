PEOPLE protested today against plans to turn a former RAF base near York into an asylum seekers reception centre - after a petition against the scheme had attracted more than 3,000 signatures.

The small demonstration was staged outside Linton on Ouse village hall and involved about a score of people from the village and further afield.O.ne carried a placard urging the Government to stop the Linton on Ouse project and 'all asylum expansions.'

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said before the demonstration that the force was aware of the planned activity and its officers would be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community, but The Press saw no officers today.

Megan Remmer, clerk to Linton on Ouse Parish Council, said the demonstration was not affiliated in any way with the council and nor did it support it.

"It is also, as far as we aware, not affiliated with anyone from the village," she said.

"While we obviously cannot speak on behalf of every resident of Linton, those we have spoken to do not feel this is the appropriate manner to oppose the proposed siting of the Asylum Seekers Centre.

"We have removed mentions of it on social media where we can in the hope that it can be kept to a minimum."

An anonymous online petition, Stop Linton on Ouse Asylum Centre, had gathered 3,015 signatures by this lunchtime.

It said the UK Government had recently announced that Linton on Ouse would house an Asylum Reception Centre, holding a minimum of 1,500 single adult males who had travelled to the UK illegally from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

"Based on latest electoral figures, Linton on Ouse has an adult population of circa 700," it said.

"Such centres have been heavily criticised in the past, with court's ruling the site at Napier Barracks and Pennaly Barracks not fit for purpose, resulting in arson, violence, poor mental health amongst refugees, suicide attempts, COVID outbreaks and anti social behaviour.

"Furthermore, the site saw protests by right wing parties resulting in a number of arrests and additional policing. Such sites are not beneficial to either the asylum seekers or the general population. Despite this, a new site has been sanctioned to open in Linton on Ouse and on a much larger scale.

It said local refugee charities had objected to the site location, stating a rural area was not conducive to a positive experience and could cause additional stress on asylum seekers due to a lack of access to services and amenities.

It also said the centre would be open door and its residents would be free to roam. "The Home Office and North Yorkshire Police understands how intimidating this can be for females and the elderly given the large volume, minimum 1500, and small village population, 800."