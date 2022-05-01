SIGNS placed in the windows of shops in York city centre when the UK went into its first lockdown are poignantly still there more than two years later - after they failed to reopen when lockdown ended.

One sign in the window of the former Oasis fashion shop in Coppergate, dating back to March 2020, reads: "Covid-19 response. This store will be closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic..

"From everyone at Oasis, we hope you stay safe and look after yourself and your loved ones."

Behind the signs are posters advertising Oasis clothing, as the shop has still not been re-occupied.

Oasis collapsed into administration in April 2020 as it became the latest victim of the pandemic.

It is a similar story at the former Warehouse fashion shop in Coney Street, a sister shop of Oasis, which is also frozen in time and still lying empty.

A sign in the doorway reads: ’Dear customers. After careful consideration, we have taken the hard decision to close all of our stores due to the outbreak of Covid-19 until further notice... We hope to see you again soon, stay safe with your friends and family."

Warehouse also went into administration in April 2020.

Nearby, the former Jessops shop also has a notice in the window stating: "Due to nationwide Covid-19 Government guidelines, this store is closed."

Jessops went into administration in March 2020 but the shop reopened for a while before shutting for good in December 2020.