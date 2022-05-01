FOUR people were rescued by firefighters last night after becoming trapped in a hotel lift.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Harrogate fire station went to the hotel in Prospect Place, Harrogate, at just after 11pm last night.
Firefighters used tools and isolated the power supply to rescue the four people, and gave advice to staff.
