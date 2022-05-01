PLAY equipment was damaged after being deliberately set on fire in a York playground last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened in a children's playground in Leeside, Dringhouses, at just after 7pm.
A spokesperson said a crew from Huntington used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze, adding: "The cause was deliberate."
