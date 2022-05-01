WOODEN decking in a garden was set alight by an unattended fire pit last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Easingwold were called to the fire at a property in Tollerton at just after 11pm, and used a hose reel and tools to tackle the blaze.
