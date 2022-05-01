OLD supermarket trolleys and bikes dumped in York's River Foss have been pulled out by volunteers on a litter barge.
The River Foss Society has been active on the river as part of the York Walls Festival, manning a gazebo in Foss Islands Road, next to Majestic Wines, yesterday and today to explain what the society is and what it does.
City of York Council's litter barge, Foxy, was used to collect a huge amount of submerged rubbish and debris from the water yesterday.
Today a group of paddleboarders will make their way downstream from near Monkbridge at around 11am, heading to Castle Mills lock and back later.
"It’s a fun way to enjoy the river," said a spokesperson. "It’ll be the biggest gathering of a paddleboards the river has seen with better than a dozen paddlers. If there’s any litter left after Foxy’s efforts on Saturday they’ll be able to collect that too."
