YORK Rescue Boat volunteers joined police officers in rescuing someone from a York river last night.
A rescue boat spokesperson tweeted that whilst carrying out its usual weekend patrols, its team was alerted by a member of the public to an ongoing incident on the River Foss.
"Arriving on the scene with North Yorkshire Police, a person was located and safely rescued by our volunteers and police."
