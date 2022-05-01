TWO vans and a car have been badly damaged by a fire on a North Yorkshire industrial estate.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Bedale and Northallerton went to the blaze on the Leeming Bar Industrial Estate on Saturday afternoon.
"On arrival, they found one car and two vans well alight with the fire encroaching to a shipping container,"said a spokesperson.
"Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The cause will be established by a fire investigation officer."
