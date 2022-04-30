A CASUALTY was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on the York Outer Ring Road.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened on the A1237 near Huntington at 4.41pm today.
It said crews from Huntington and York fire stations used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a casualty from a vehicle and left them in the care of paramedics.
It did not reveal the nature or extent of the casualty's injuries.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here