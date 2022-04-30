A CASUALTY was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on the York Outer Ring Road.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened on the A1237 near Huntington at 4.41pm today.

It said crews from Huntington and York fire stations used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a casualty from a vehicle and left them in the care of paramedics.

It did not reveal the nature or extent of the casualty's injuries.