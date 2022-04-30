SCORES of York homes have been left without electricity this evening following an unplanned power cut.
Northern Powergrid said 140 properties in the Hob Moor area, in the west of the city, had been affected.
It said the power cut had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated that supplies would be restored by 10.45pm.
