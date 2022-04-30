A MISSING man has been found after three days.
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed today (Saturday, April 30) that Douglas Neil Brown, known as 'Tosker', 62, from Thirsk, has been found 'safe and well'.
He was last seen on Wednesday, April 27 at 6.13pm leaving the Red Bear pub in Thirsk Market Place
North Yorkshire Police issued their appeal for information of his whereabouts on Friday, April 29.
The original appeal to find him was issued on Friday, 29 April with the reference number 12220071948.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article