A MISSING man has been found after three days.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed today (Saturday, April 30) that Douglas Neil Brown, known as 'Tosker', 62, from Thirsk, has been found 'safe and well'.

He was last seen on Wednesday, April 27 at 6.13pm leaving the Red Bear pub in Thirsk Market Place

North Yorkshire Police issued their appeal for information of his whereabouts on Friday, April 29.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The original appeal to find him was issued on Friday, 29 April with the reference number 12220071948.