A MEDIEVAL army marched along the York Walls.
Dressed in Medieval costume, the Sheriff of York's army marched and over the York Walls on Saturday, April 30 at 1pm.
The Sheriff, Cllr Ashley Mason of the York Civic Party, began the event by reading a proclamation 'raising his army' to patrol the City Walls outside Mansion House on St Helen's Square
This was in line with the ancient custom in which the Sheriffs ordered by the king or queen to ensure the security of the city.
In his speech, the Sheriff also paid tribute to the scores of York people who lost their lives in 1942 during the Baedeker air raids during the second world war, as the 80th anniversary was remembered on Friday, April 29.
The procession was guided by John Oxley, a former York archaeologist, who then led the procession from Mansion House, over Lendal Bridge and along the City Walls, to Bootham Bar and back to St Helens Square via Stonegate.
The public were also welcome to join in on the walk.
