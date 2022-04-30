A FESTIVAL celebrating 20th century fashion has returned to York after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Festival of Vintage was back at York Racecourse on the weekend of April 30 to May 1, for its 10th event since 2011.

The festival organisers feared that after the cancellations in 2020 and 2021, they would not be able to run the event again.

Neil, Tom and Joe at the Festival of Vintage Picture: Emily Horner

The festival organiser, Keeley Rosendale, said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be back, and the sun shining is just the icing on the cake!

"We last held the festival in April 2019 and I thought, ‘Am I ever going to do this again?’

“People have a real loyalty to the event, they come every year from all over the country and book hotels for the weekend."

This year’s event saw over 150 vintage dealers from across the UK, who came to sell over 100,000 vintage items in the ‘Nostalgia Hall’, which was four floors worth of hand-picked vintage clothing, accessories, and homewares.

Christine England, Vintage Dealer Picture: Emily Horner

Vintage lovers shopped while listening to live music of upbeat vintage sounds from bands and singers, featuring a range of swing, rock and roll, and wartime songs.

Visitors were encouraged to come to the event dressed up in fashion from one of their favourite vintage eras.

Those who did dress up had the chance to enter the Best Dressed competition for each day of the event and show off their outfits to the judges down a catwalk and win cash prizes.

Visitors also had the chance to take free professional dance lessons from teachers across North Yorkshire and the North East.

Classic vintage cars were also displayed outside the Nostalgia Hall which made for perfect photo opportunities.

Keeley added: "People love the glamour and can’t wait to get dressed up after two years of being in tracksuits over the pandemic – they want to be their own spectacle to the public.

“We are one of the best vintage fairs in the UK, we have all-original and rare vintage finds, all in pristine condition from the 1920s and 30s to the 1970s.

"We have more clothing than ever as the sellers have been able to save up for the past two years, it’s a big incentive for people to come.

“The vintage community all know each other, they live the lifestyle and they have the vintage house decorated in 1940s style, they have the car, people love the nostalgia, its escapism for them.”

Festival of Vintage ran alongside York Fashion Week which ran from Saturday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 3, which was also back after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 'A Vintage Christmas' festival will return for its second event at York Racecourse on the weekend of December 3- 4.

York Fashion Week will also be back for its Autumn-Winter shows at the end of the year.