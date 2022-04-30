Kick start your bank holiday relaxation by kitting out your own home cinema with one of these Sony home projectors.

The tech brand has released two new Native 4K SXRD Laser Home projectors to help give you the ultimate viewing experience.

Whether you enjoy catching the game on the big screen or you want to lounge out in front of the latest thriller, this is your sign to bring the cinema into the comforts of your own home.

The two new laser projectors showcase some of Sony's innovative technologies including a new Live Colour Enhancer, a new 70mm Advanced Crisp Focus (ACF) lens, and wide dynamic range optics.

Sadly, you'll have to wait until the summer until you can get your hands on VPL-XW7000ES and VPL-XW5000ES models but they're certainly worth the wait.

“We have been delivering the highest quality projectors for our customers to enjoy immersive entertainment experiences for 50 years this year, and our Native 4K SXRD projectors have been market leading in providing these experiences for over a decade,” said Christopher Mullins, Home Cinema Product Manager for Sony Professional Displays & Solutions.

“We are so excited to bring the world’s most compact and high brightness laser projectors to our customers, with a sophisticated new design that blends with many home environments and enables more flexibility for use in dedicated rooms as well as media or living rooms with ambient lighting. These new models show our continued commitment to developing products that provide extraordinary viewing experiences whilst delivering more value to the consumer with each generation”.

Here's everything you need to know about the new makes and where you can pick up a projector now.

Sony reveals two new laser home projectors

Sony VPL-XW7000ES laser home projector

Sony VPL-XW7000ES laser home projector. Credit: Sony

Sony’s powerful new Native 4K SXRD laser model, the VPL-XW7000ES, comes with 3,200lm of dazzling brightness and Live Colour Enhancer.

This means that you can enjoy an exceptionally high-quality picture performance and vivid images even if you are sitting in bright home living spaces.

In other words, the new projector is the perfect addition to your home cinema, allowing you and the family to immerse yourselves in countless films, sports, and games.

This model also features a new 70mm diameter Advanced Crisp Focused (ACF) lens with an aspherical front element.

It also has a floating focus group that gives you extreme clarity so every detail can be experienced on a large screen.

The Sony VPL-XW7000ES laser home projector will be available in the summer and will cost around £14,999.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES laser home projector

Sony VPL-XW5000ES laser home projector. Credit: Sony

Next up on Sony's Home projector line-up is the VPL-XW5000ES model with 2,000lm of brightness and an impressive higher contrast and resolution.

The VPL-XW5000ES features a 30% reduction in power consumption per lumen.

Not to mention, it also has an object-based HDR remastering for powerful real-time picture processing.

The VPL-XW7000ES is 20% smaller in size and 30% lighter in weight than the above model, making it the most compact Native 4K HDR laser home projector in the world.

The sophisticated compact design effortlessly blends in whatever room you plan to lounge in front of it and in the summer, it could be yours for £5,999.

People watching a beautiful scene on a home projector. Credit: Sony

Sony home projectors to complete your home cinema

If you are looking for something a tad more budget-friendly or you simply can't wait until summer to start work on your home cinema, don't worry because we've got your back.

Here are a few other Sony home projectors that are lighter on the purse strings and that you can order right now.

Sony VPL-EW435 Projector

The LCD projector comes with 3100 lumens and a high 20,000:1 contrast ratio.

You can pick it for £584.64 via the AV Parts Master website.

Sony VPL-PWZ10 Projector

For a hassle-free projector, look no further than this Z-Phosphor laser light source projector.

It includes a 5000 lumen image brightness and up to 20,000 hours of operation with virtually no maintenance.

Bring the comfort of the cinema into your home for £1,104 via the AV Parts Master website.

Sony VPL-FX30 Projector

Dreaming of chilling out in front of the big screen? Then the Sony VPL-FX30 Projector might just be for you.

The projector is made with BrightEra technology in mind which increases reliability as well as a more accurate colour rendition, higher brightness and longer lifespan.

Make it yours for £1357 from the AV Parts Master website.

Shop the rest of the Sony projector range via the AV Parts Master website or on Sony.com.