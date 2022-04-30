HE is used to walking about eight miles a day as he delivers mail to villages around Tadcaster - but now postie David Collins is hoping to run and walk an incredible 62 miles in 24 hours.
David, 30, of Acomb, is set to take part this summer in the Lake District Ultra challenge, a 100km continuous trek over the fells, with a total climb of 8,202ft.
"My aim is to complete it in 24 hours, starting at approximately 9am on Saturday June 11 with the aim of finishing by 9am on the Sunday," he said. "It is by far the hardest trek I have ever taken on."
David, a Leeds Rhinos fan, said he was raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, having seen what the 'absolutely vile' illness had done to both a householder on his postal round and to Rob Burrows, a rugby player with the Rhinos, whose debut he attended in 2001.
*To support David, go to www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/david-collins4444.
