A PROPERTY suffered a water leak in the early hours of this morning.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of a water leak at a flat on Bridge Street, Bedale, today (Saturday, April 30) at 2.15am.

The water leak came from upstairs and affected the flat and business premises below.

The fire crew rescued the occupants out of the flat.

They isolated the water and electricity supplies and helped with the removal of the water.

 

 

 

 