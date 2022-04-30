IN a nutshell, Magic Goes Wrong, show goes right. Cue packed houses, just as there were for Mischief's The Play That Goes Wrong (twice) and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery on past York visits, taking in both the Theatre Royal and Grand Opera House.

If those calamitous, chaotic comedies were essentially English in character, for Magic Goes Wrong, Olivier Award-winning Mischief writers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields have gone international by teaming up with deconstructionist American magicians Penn & Teller.

Off to Las Vegas headed the Mischief triumvirate to match their verbal and physical comedy skills and instinct for catastrophic comedic structure with Penn Jillette and Teller's magical sleight of hand.

The result is a show big on set pieces and spectacle, with the rhythm and flow of a speciality act bill or a circus and the cliff-edge drama of the audience knowing that if anything can go wrong, it will, but still being surprised by how it does just when you think you are one step ahead.

In the play within the magic show, a hapless gang of magicians is staging an evening of grand illusion billed on a malfunctioning archway of lights as the Disaster In Magic Charity Fundraiser. In Mischief tradition, mayhem ensues as acts flounder, flounce or or fall out, accidents spiral beyond control and so does the ever-elusive fundraising target.

All the while, in the Mischief house style, all the acts take everything very seriously, the more so with every calamity, faces determinedly kept straight even when in panic or pain, as they try to stay as serene as a swan on water while paddling not so elegantly beneath the surface - and unlike observing a swan, we can see that frantic paddling: the perfect recipe for comedy.

Running the charity fundraiser is Sam Hill's master of ceremonies Sophisticato, son of late, great magician The Great Sophisticato, who took perverse pleasure in refusing to pass on his skills or props. Embitterment is never far from the breaking through the oily façade.

Ruining ill-fated Sophisticato's desire for a smooth-flowing night are what befalls not only himself but also Valerie Cutko's statuesque Eugenia, Rory Fairbairn's hapless Mind Mangler, Kiefer Moriarty's The Blade, with his lust for endangering himself, and the sparring German act Spitzmauz (Jocelyn Prah) and Bar (Chloe Tannenbaum), capricious as cats as they constantly seek to outdo or undermine each other.

Smashing down theatre's "fourth wall", audience participation plays a big part, with a cameraman filming audience members as they partake in the Mind Mangler's inept mind games.

Pick your own favourite among the magic acts, maybe Prah's wunderbar Spitzmauz, maybe Hill's exasperated, thwarted, on-a-knife-edge MC, Sophisticato, but most probably Beverley-born Fairbairn's Mind Mangler, the mentalist magician going out of his mind, initially vainglorious, inducing mockery, but gradually turning the audience to his side with cheers, maybe his ultimate mind game.

Allied to Penn & Teller's penchant for the wow factor, the Mischief makers apply the 'ow!' factor, in the comic tradition of "no pain, no gain". Magic Goes Wrong covers so many comedy bases, from downright silliness to upright characters; from physical danger to slapstick; from fast farce to slow-build momentum; from friction between the players to metatheatre. The more you experience each character, amid the rising desperation, the funnier they become, in the tradition of Michael Crawford's Frank Spencer or John Cleese's Basil Fawlty.

Then wave the wand of magic over the mishaps, pratfalls and power struggles, and abracadabra, delusion and illusion combine to glorious comic effect. Amid the calamitous carnage, there are still "how-did-they-do-that?" magical moments, quickly followed by a give-away 'reveal' for the bigger laugh.

Whereas celebrity-led fundraising telethons go so slickly, this Disaster Magic night could not be more contrasting, but what comic relief for anyone who finds those over-excited, tearful telethons a turn-off.

Keep an eye on the misbehaving Disaster In Magic Charity Fundraiser arch, spelling out new words from those letters as the lights go out in yet another font for comedy where one word sums up this fabulous, fun, funny show: MAGIC.

What if you don't like magic? You will love Magic Goes Wrong.

Magic Goes Wrong, by Mischief/Penn & Teller, York Theatre Royal, tonight at 7.30pm; Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm; Sunday; 2.30pm. Box office: 01904 623568 or at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Please note: Co-creators Penn & Teller do not appear on stage. Age guide: 11+.