A VAN fire has spread to a property in an East Yorkshire village.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the fire happened yesterday in King Street, Woodmansey,
near Beverley.
It said a van was involved in a fire which spread to a property, causing fire damage externally to fascia boards of the property and smoke damage inside.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze.
