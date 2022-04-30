A YOUNG woman has been rescued by firefighters after falling down a York river bankside while 'answering the call of nature' following a night out.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened at 3.21am today on the River Foss bankside near a car park off Tower Street.
It said the woman, in her early 20s, had tumbled some distance down the River Foss bankside while trying to find a quiet place to answer the call of nature, following a night out.
It said her friends called 999 and crews from York and Acomb fire station went to the scene and used a triple extension ladder to rescue her unharmed.
A spokesman said it was fortunate that the woman had not fallen into the river, and had her two friends present who were able to call 999.
