POLICE were startled to see this pick-up truck, with another pick-up truck strapped on to the back and hanging over the edge.
Humberside Roads Police tweeted the picture, saying: "Not really a pick-up truck….more like a picked up truck."
It said the driver was dealt with for 'Load Likely to Cause Danger' and prohibited until the truck was unloaded.
Twitter users were quick to comment wryly on the driver's decision to drive with such a load.
’You really do wonder what went through the drivers mind, when they stepped back and said to themselves "yeah, that'll be fine,' " tweeted one.
Another said: "Sorry I wanted to laugh.... just how did the driver think that is safe/acceptable," while a third asked: "I want to know how they got it on there ?????"
Another tweeted: "Give them credit - they did put the hi Viz on the back. Bless em."
