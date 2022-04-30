A SENIOR York councillor with responsibility for climate change has been accused of “avoiding scrutiny” after failing to attend a meeting to face questions for the third time in a row.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Paula Widdowson has been scheduled several times to attend the council’s economy and place policy and scrutiny committee so she can be quizzed by her fellow councillors.

Committee chair Cllr George Norman, Labour, said during Tuesday’s meeting: “It is not just frustrating, not just disrespectful, but treads on the toes of stopping this committee from doing its statutory duties for her to not attend after being given ample opportunity to do so.”

Independent councillor Dave Taylor added: “Executive members have always appeared before the committee, some with more reluctance than others, but it is a requirement.”

Now the Labour group has claimed that Cllr Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, is trying to avoid answering questions on York Central’s carbon credentials.

Deputy group leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: “We’ve known for years that when in power the Liberal Democrats go to great lengths to avoid scrutiny of their decisions and their pledges.

“Cllr Widdowson has settled in well to the Lib Dem executive in this respect, but has even exceeded her more experienced colleagues in failing to show up three times running to explain her ‘carbon zero York Central’ claim.

“The explanation for these repeated no-shows is because she can’t explain it.”

Cllr Widdowson, who was attending a conference on sustainable investment in London, said: “As executive member, my role includes many varied responsibilities, which often see my diary fill up very quickly.

“I have offered my apologies and reasons to the chair and members of this committee for unfortunately missing previous scrutiny meetings.

“I absolutely appreciate the role that scrutiny plays in decision making, and unlike the Labour group, do not see it as purely an opportunity for political point scoring.”

Cllr Widdowson, who said she will attend the next meeting, added that she had made it clear that “over time” York Central will become net zero.

Reduced car dominance, active travel, enhanced public transport, green open spaces and energy efficient buildings will play their part, Cllr Widdowson added.

Taking questions in Cllr Widdowson’s absence during the meeting, Tracey Carter, director of economy, regeneration and housing, said: “I’ve now upped the ante in the ask of the landowners to say to them once again ‘what are we doing about zero carbon on York Central?’

“It’s not a given yet, it’s not landed, but there is still significant room for influence.”