YORK held memorial services to mark the 80th anniversary of the ‘Baedeker Raid’ - described as the worst night in the city’s modern history.

York railway station today (Friday, April 29) unveiled a plaque to remember two railwaymen who lost their lives saving others.

Meanwhile, St Martin’s Church in Coney Street held a service to remember those who lost their lives on the night of the raid -April 29, 1942.

Both events were attended by members of York Civic Party.

Between 2am and 3am on that 1942 morning York was bombed by the German Luftwaffe.

The station and the church were both hit, with scores of people killed and hundreds more injured.

The original church was destroyed and rebuilt 20 years later with a peace garden.

The new station plaque, which can be seen near Cycle Heaven, is a tribute to LNER railwaymen, station foreman William Milner, 42, and railway policeman, Robert W Smith, 64, who lost their lives saving others during the chaos of that fateful night.

William was killed after entering a building which was on fire to get medical supplies to treat casualties in the station, and was posthumously awarded the King’s Commendation for Gallantry.

David Horne, LNER director, yesterday said: “It is truly inspiring. I am hugely proud to work at the railway today and be part of its long tradition.

“York railway station was deliberately targeted as it played a role in the war effort, moving supplies and troops, working around the clock in the early hours.”

The station ceremony opened at 10.30am on Friday with Paula Marie, ‘the Vintage Vocalist’, who sang iconic hits from the 1940s, including Vera Lynn’s 'We’ll Meet Again', and 'White Cliffs of Dover', and Judy Garland’s immortal 'Over the Rainbow', on the main concourse of the station.

Speeches and prayers were then led by a railway chaplain, who also mentioned Ukrainians affected by war today.

Other speakers included Mr Horne and John Shaw, chairman of York Archaeology Society, who told the known history of the two railwaymen who lost their lives that night.

Wreaths were also laid outside AMT coffee in the station where William’s original plaque is located, followed by a minute’s silence.

At 2pm, St Martin’s Church held its memorial service for those who lost their lives during the Baedeker Raid.

The Reverend Liz Hassall said: “The core of Christianity is to work for lasting peace and love, friendship and reconciliation.

“It is a privilege to be the reverend here in a church which is a sanctuary of peace.”

The church has partnered with a church in Lubeck, Germany, which was raided two weeks before the Baedeker Raids by the British. Four other British cathedral cities were targeted during the Baedecker raids, including Coventry Cathedral.