A FORMER PCSO who used his role to strike up sexual relationships with women has pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Humberside Police said Simon Smith, 49, who appeared at Hull Crown Court, will be sentenced next month.

It said an internal investigation commenced following information received that Smith had been using his role as a PCSO to repeatedly contact and strike up relationships with women that he encountered as part of his work over a ten-year period.

"This resulted in inappropriate sexual relations with women, all of whom he met through being a PCSO, and occurred at times whilst on duty," said a spokesperson,

"Smith also attempted to cover up his actions by asking one of the women he was in contact with to not talk to the police."

They said Smith resigned from the force last year whilst the investigation was still underway.

Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, said: “As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him, and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain.

“Smith’s actions were utterly reprehensible and we will absolutely not tolerate, accept or condone this kind of behaviour, that ultimately can undermine the public’s confidence in us as Humberside Police and in policing.

“Smith’s devious and repulsive behaviour gravely failed to uphold and maintain the standards both we, and more importantly, the public expect."