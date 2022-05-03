Police officer Paul Bailey 52, of Dunnington, took up photography after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Here is his story and some of his favourite images

When and why did you take up photography?

In 2013 I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and due to mobility issues I stopped exercising and became a little depressed. I spent my free time just watching TV until my wife said I needed a hobby. I took up photography and have never looked back. I love wildlife, insect macro and landscapes but have also taken up astrophotography about a year ago. It is very addictive but you have to put the night-time hours in.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It is excellent for mental wellbeing. Once you are out and about amongst nature and the natural world, you forget about the stresses and strains of everyday life. There is immense satisfaction from planning your time and having an image in mind and then capturing it.

What equipment do you use?

Panasonic Lumix G9 and various lenses for everyday photography. For the astrophotography, I use my Lumix G9 attached to a telescope and a star tracker.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Probably the first clear image of The Andromeda Galaxy as it is 2.5 million light years away meaning the light travelled for 2.5 million years before it reached my camera sensor!

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

For my astrophotography it is in my back garden in Dunnington, York. For wildlife, RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

Paul's photo of Jupiter

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

Probably 5 years or so ago to share my photography and to see what other readers were photographing around North Yorkshire. I enjoy other people's images and understanding how and where they were taken.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I love wildlife and inparicular the wild animals of Africa for example. I would spend time there observing, studying and capturing memorable images. I would also take advantage of the dark skies with no light pollution and capture more images of our solar system.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it. You don't need an expensive camera and can just use your phone. Visit those places you wouldn't normally, free your mind of you stresses and strains and capture everlasting memories.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

It is good to share your images on social media and out your photography out there.

