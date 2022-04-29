A POPULAR skate park has officially reopened following a full refurbishment after a successful campaign from local riders.

Malton skate park officially reopened to the public on Monday afternoon - after a safety inspection from RoSPA on the restored site.

Campaigners, led by local skateboarder Ryan Swain, have worked hard to refurbish the park and now it’s ready for use including a couple of new ramps.

Mr Swain said he is "excited" to seeing all generations flood through the gates to use the facility once again.

He said: "They were very complimentary, which means it’s now officially open and everyone can use it, which is going to be great in the summer for all generations to come and use it and enjoy it.

"I just wanted to thank each and everyone of you who supported, donated, volunteered and contributed to the campaign. My message to anyone out there, if you truly believe in something then stand up and fight a good fight to make it happen."

The work on the site has been completed by King Ramps, owned by pro skater Pete King, as they took the lead on the work. But, Ryan has also been on hand helping out with the repairs.

Ryan said the next step is to put Norton and Malton "well and truly on the map" within the action sports community by repairing the halfpipe once and for all.

The restoration of the halfpipe at the site is set the be voted on at a later date. It was at risk of being torn down as to the council needed to secure funds for its maintenance, with councillors describing it as a "financial liability".

But, Ryan's campaign caught the eye of renowned professional Tony Hawk and persuaded councillors to keep it open last year.

The ramp, which opened 21 years ago, is thought to be the country's largest. It is the only one in the north and just one of 10 in the country which is free to use.

A blue plaque has also been put in place at a newly repaired skate park in honour of a "much loved" BMX rider from the area.

The blue commemorative plaque has gone up at Malton skate park to pay tribute Tom Warrington, from the area, who sadly passed away in 2008.

Mr Swain requested that the blue plaque was put up in Tom's memory.

"Tom was one of the finest BMX talents to come out of Malton. But above all he was one of the most charming, fun loving, kind-hearted and generous spirits many of us have ever known. Now, a little piece of him will always be flying over us down there," Ryan said.