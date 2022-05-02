YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has asked more Parliamentary Questions since the last election than any other MP, according to a new analysis.

The Labour MP has asked 3,349 Parliamentary Questions to Government ministers to seek information or to press for action from the Government.

The questions included 67 put to a government minister in person, 3,229 in writing, 42 topical questions – those asked during the last 15 minutes of most ministerial question sessions - and 11 during Prime Minister's Questions.

The analysis by Press Association uses figures from the House of Commons Library showing the activities of MPs between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7 this year.

Rachael Maskell MP

Of the 491 votes over this time, Ms Maskell recorded 410 ayes or noes and recorded no vote, or abstained, on 81 occasions – giving her a participation rate of 84 per cent, above the average for all UK politicians of 81 per cent.

Since the last election, she has taken part in 348 debates, speaking a total of 101,890 words.

Ms Maskell's figures are in contrast with those for York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, who has taken part in 47 debates, speaking a total of 10,533 words, while the average MP has spoken 44,530 words.

Mr Sturdy has also asked 464 Parliamentary Questions since the last election, including 31 put to a government minister in person, 419 in writing and eight topical questions, and asked six during Prime Minister's Questions.

Julian Sturdy MP

Of the 491 votes over this time, he recorded 433 ayes or noes and he recorded no vote, or abstained, on 58 occasions – giving him a participation rate of 88 per cent.

Ms Maskell told The Press that when York residents put their trust in her, she believed she had a duty to use every platform possible to represent them on the issues they had brought to her and scrutinise the Government.

"I have therefore worked hard to honour that trust and serve in every way possible to ensure that their needs are addressed and that I advocate for a better future for them," she said.

"It is a real privilege to speak on behalf of York, and will endeavour to continue to do all I can to ensure that York and its residents hopes and challenges are addressed through Parliament."

Mr Sturdy was offered opportunity to comment but did not respond.

The HoC Library said MPs may not vote because they are carrying out other work related to their parliamentary, government or opposition roles, and participation rates may be affected by ‘pairing arrangements’, whereby MPs from different parties who cannot attend a division agree to cancel out one another’s vote.